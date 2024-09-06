Dr. Yunus calls for resolving Teesta water-sharing issue

Earlier, water resources adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan told PTI that Bangladesh would push for restarting the dialogue regarding the Teesta water-sharing treaty with India and asserted that both countries should adhere to international principles regarding water-sharing between upper riparian and lower riparian countries.

Speaking about the flood situation in Bangladesh and reports from Dhaka blaming India for the floods, Yunus said that until the treaty is signed, a humanitarian approach can be adopted to deal with such crises.

“When the High Commissioner (of India) came to meet me, I said that we can work on better management to see how the situation can be controlled during the floods. For such coordination between two countries, we don’t need any treaty.”

“We can work on this together on humanitarian grounds and resolve this, as this will ease the suffering of the masses. Such humanitarian steps would really help,” he said.