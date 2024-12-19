US believes media freedom ought to be upheld: Matthew Miller

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller has said that his country believes media freedom ought to be upheld, the freedom of the press ought to be respected.

He stated this in response to a question during a regular press conference of the US State Department on Tuesday.

A journalist asked Miller, there are over 30 journalists, who are in jail for over 60 days without even hearing, getting any bail, and already Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), Reporters Without Borders (RSF), and many rights organisation signed a petition, and letters also signed by the European Union ambassadors sent to Dr. Yunus. Will you send any statement to get them at least the bail? Because they are in jail actually.