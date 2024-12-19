US believes media freedom ought to be upheld: Matthew Miller
US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller has said that his country believes media freedom ought to be upheld, the freedom of the press ought to be respected.
He stated this in response to a question during a regular press conference of the US State Department on Tuesday.
A journalist asked Miller, there are over 30 journalists, who are in jail for over 60 days without even hearing, getting any bail, and already Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), Reporters Without Borders (RSF), and many rights organisation signed a petition, and letters also signed by the European Union ambassadors sent to Dr. Yunus. Will you send any statement to get them at least the bail? Because they are in jail actually.
In answer to this, Matthew Miller said they have been consistent in dealing with this matter with the Government of Bangladesh.
We “make clear to this Government of Bangladesh, as we made clear to the previous government of Bangladesh, that we believe media freedoms ought to be upheld, the freedom of the press ought to be respected, and that such cases ought to be dealt with consistent with the rule of law and respect for the press.”
The newspersons asked the US State Department spokesperson another question.
He asked, recently an influential adviser to Dr. Yunus, who was portrayed on the US soil as the mastermind behind Prime Minister Hasina’s downfall, made a controversial social media post advocating for the expansion of Bangladesh territory by annexing part of India, including West Bengal, Tripura, and Assam. Such remarks could pose a risk to regional stability in South Asia. Given the individual close – very close – associate of Dr. Yunus, does the US government view this statement with concern, and would it consider advising against such rhetoric to support peace and stability in the region?
Miller responded to the question saying, “I will admit I wasn’t aware of that comment. I don’t know anything about it other than you reading it to me now, and I’m going to follow a general rule that when I’ve not seen a comment, seen it in its proper context, I’m going to decline to comment on it here.”
In another question, the newsperson asked Matthew Miller about his remarks on the Bangladesh international crimes tribunal’s banning of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s speeches, which appears to violate constitutional rights and suppression of freedom of speech.
The US State Department spokesperson said he did not have any comment on that.