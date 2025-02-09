Chief Adviser directs to bring bank looters to justice

Alam said the Chief Adviser has asked that those involved in bank robbery and those against whom there are specific allegations, should be brought to justice soon.

“They should not be out of the purview of the law. They must be brought under the law at any cost,” he said quoting Professor Yunus as saying.

“Those who looted bank money have actually looted the money of the common people of Bangladesh. So, it is urgent to bring them to justice at any cost,” the Chief Adviser said.

Though Muhammad Yunus expressed satisfaction over the country’s current economic situation at the meeting, he insisted, “We need to do better. We were in a very bad situation, and now we are coming to a better position from that place. But we have to take it to a better place, this is our challenge.”

He also instructed the authorities concerned to find a suitable solution to the complications BEXIMCO has been facing for the last few weeks.