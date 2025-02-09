Chief Adviser directs to bring bank looters to justice
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus Sunday directed the Bangladesh Bank governor and the authorities concerned to bring those involved in looting money from banks to justice as soon as possible.
He gave the directives at a meeting on “Bangladesh Economy: Recent Challenges and Future Way Forward” at the Chief Adviser’s Office (CAO) here.
Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam revealed the outcomes of the meeting at a press briefing at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital.
Alam said the Chief Adviser has asked that those involved in bank robbery and those against whom there are specific allegations, should be brought to justice soon.
“They should not be out of the purview of the law. They must be brought under the law at any cost,” he said quoting Professor Yunus as saying.
“Those who looted bank money have actually looted the money of the common people of Bangladesh. So, it is urgent to bring them to justice at any cost,” the Chief Adviser said.
Though Muhammad Yunus expressed satisfaction over the country’s current economic situation at the meeting, he insisted, “We need to do better. We were in a very bad situation, and now we are coming to a better position from that place. But we have to take it to a better place, this is our challenge.”
He also instructed the authorities concerned to find a suitable solution to the complications BEXIMCO has been facing for the last few weeks.
Reiterating Chief Adviser Prof Yunus, CA Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumdar said there has been a 23 per cent growth in expatriate income as immigration is increasing.
However, the Chief Adviser said there is nothing to celebrate this right now as there is still a huge potential in this sector, he said, adding that Professor Yunus instructed the authorities concerned to tap this potential.
In addition, Muhammad Yunus ordered necessary measures to quickly reopen visas for Bangladeshi migrants in countries where visas are currently closed.
At the meeting, Financial Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed said the macroeconomic stability has returned and Bangladesh is going to reach a stable state.
During the meeting, Bangladesh Bank Governor Ahsan H Mansur informed the chief adviser that all assets of the S Alam Group have already been seized to recover the money stolen from banks.
In addition, he said, several steps have been taken against Nagad.
The governor also said 12 oligarchs who looted money from banks have been identified. “We are taking the help of foreign experts to find out how they took the money. Efforts are being made to bring back the laundered money in accordance with international protocols,” he added.
The central bank governor said all government agencies, including Bangladesh Bank, are working on this with utmost importance.
A delegation from the UK has visited Bangladesh to provide assistance in recovering the laundered money, and a delegation from Switzerland is also coming to Bangladesh, he said, adding “Apart from this, we are talking to the US and Canada.”
The governor also said the government is trying to bring back USD 234 billion that was laundered from Bangladesh.
Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Apurba Jahangir and Assistant Press Secretary Suchismita Tithi were also present at the press briefing.