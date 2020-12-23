Turkish Foreign Minister to hold talks with Momen to ‘advance ties’

Bangladesh and Turkey will discuss bilateral and regional issues, including Rohingya situation, on Wednesday as the two countries are keen to open a new chapter in their relations with an emphasis on stronger trade and investment, officials said.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu will hold the bilateral talks at state guesthouse Padma from 11:40am to 12:40pm. Later they will address media in a briefing, reports news agency UNB.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu arrived in Bangladesh around 7:30pm on Tuesday. Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen received him at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. Turkish Ambassador to Bangladesh Mustafa Osman Turan was also present.

The two Foreign Ministers would meet briefly at the same venue prior to the bilateral meeting.