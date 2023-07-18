Bricks thrown at BNP march near Mirpur Bangla College

The march organised by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) was targeted by miscreants near Government Bangla College in Mirpur, the capital city.
The BNP has accused leaders of the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) of orchestrating the attack.
The incident occurred after the march commenced from Gabtali and reached the vicinity of Bangla College.
From within the college premises, unidentified individuals were seen hurling bricks at a section of the rally.
In response, some BNP leaders participating in the march damaged the college gate and set fire to a motorcycle.
Despite this disruption, the march continued.
A group of BNP activists positioned themselves in front of Bangla College, further escalating the tension.