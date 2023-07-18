Bangladesh

Bricks thrown at BNP march near Mirpur Bangla College

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Miscreants throw bricks at BNP march in front of Mirpur Bangla CollegeSazid Hossain

The march organised by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) was targeted by miscreants near Government Bangla College in Mirpur, the capital city.

The BNP has accused leaders of the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) of orchestrating the attack.

A motorbike was set on fire during the conflict
Sazid Hossain

The incident occurred after the march commenced from Gabtali and reached the vicinity of Bangla College.

From within the college premises, unidentified individuals were seen hurling bricks at a section of the rally.

BNP leaders and activists after setting fire on a motorbike
Sazid Hossain

In response, some BNP leaders participating in the march damaged the college gate and set fire to a motorcycle.

Despite this disruption, the march continued.

A group of BNP activists positioned themselves in front of Bangla College, further escalating the tension.

