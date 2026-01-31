Expatriates send nearly 140,000 postal ballots home
Expatriates registered through the "Postal Vote BD" app to cast their votes in the 13th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) election and the Referendum have begun sending their ballots back.
So far, 139,763 expatriate ballots have arrived in the country, revealed Team Leader of OCV-SDI Project on expatriate voter registration Salim Ahmad Khan on Friday night.
He said a total of 766,862 ballot papers were dispatched to expatriate voters' addresses by 3:30 pm Friday. Of them, 516,007 voters received their ballots, while 454,587 cast their votes, and 406,564 submitted their ballots to post offices or letter boxes abroad.
Alongside expatriates, postal ballots were also distributed among voters residing inside Bangladesh.
The Election Commission (EC) said that postal ballots have been sent to 269,000 voters registered within the country (ICPV) through the "Postal Vote BD" app. By 3:30 pm Friday, 3,748 have received their ballots, while 2,422 have voted, and 1,149 have submitted their ballots to post offices or letter boxes.
Salim Ahmad Khan added that altogether 1,533,684 voters at home and abroad registered through the app to participate in the 13th JS election and referendum.