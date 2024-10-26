Foundation for disabled: Residence facility unused due to staff shortage

Asaduzzaman Mamun, a resident of Bagerhat, was diagnosed with a rare as well as critical disease called Neuromyelitis Optica (NMO) in 2014. It left both his hands and legs paralysed.

Initially, he received treatment in several private hospitals in Dhaka. Later, financial constraints prompted him to seek physiotherapy services from the national foundation for development of disabled persons in the capital's Mirpur area.

For the past 10 years, Asaduzzaman has been traveling from Bagerhat to Dhaka on particular days to receive therapy. Since the foundation does not offer residential services, he has to return home the same day after therapy.