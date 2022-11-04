People must unite for truth, defy all fears

A reader Aklima Begum asked Rasheda K Chowdhury if there was a need for the separation of the judiciary from the executive. Rasheda K Chowdhury said this was essential and justice could not be lost in wilderness.

Mohiuddin Ahmed said, “Our constitution of 1972 did not separate the judiciary from the executive. Although the judiciary had been separated in a later amendment, it is now in a messy state. It depends on what the policymakers want.”

Omar Faruque, a reader from Rangpur, asked Mohiuddin Ahmed how he manages time to write such huge research books apart from writing columns regularly and what is the secret behind his popularity.

Mohiuddin Ahmed said that he used to type with one hand once but now uses both of hands while using the computer. He said he writes for the common people and that is why he writes in simple language. The writer said the love of the readers love is the best reward.

Reader Syed Mahbub Hasan asked Afsana Begum if she has any plans to write a novel on the liberation war in Mymensingh’s Sherpur district.