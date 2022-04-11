Two aircraft damaged after collision at airport hangar

Two aircraft of Biman Bangladesh Airlines were damaged severely on Sunday at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport hangar—a space to keep aircraft in protective storage.

After the incident, the damaged aircraft have been grounded for the time being.

According to the airport authorities, earlier a Boeing 777 plane was taken to the airport hangar for maintenance. On Sunday, another Boeing 737 was brought to the space.

While entering the hangar, the front side of the 737 aircraft collided with the rear part of the aircraft that was kept inside, a Boeing 777.