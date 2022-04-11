Two aircraft damaged after collision at airport hangar

In that collision, Boeing 777’s Radom, a plastic housing sheltering the antenna, was broken with the damage of the 737's vertical stabiliser of tail.
Wishing not to be named, a senior pilot of Biman told Prothom Alo that “We have to keep these two aircraft grounded for at least two weeks.
State minister for civil aviation and tourism Md Mahbub Ali on Monday visited the hangar and expressed his anger over the incident. Mahbub Ali has directed to take action after investigating whether it was sabotage or just an accident.