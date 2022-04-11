Bangladesh

Two aircraft damaged after collision at airport hangar

Ahmed Deepto
Dhaka
Two aircraft of Biman Bangladesh Airlines were damaged severely on Sunday at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport hangar—a space to keep aircraft in protective storage.

After the incident, the damaged aircraft have been grounded for the time being.

According to the airport authorities, earlier a Boeing 777 plane was taken to the airport hangar for maintenance. On Sunday, another Boeing 737 was brought to the space.

While entering the hangar, the front side of the 737 aircraft collided with the rear part of the aircraft that was kept inside, a Boeing 777.

In that collision, Boeing 777’s Radom, a plastic housing sheltering the antenna, was broken with the damage of the 737's vertical stabiliser of tail.

Wishing not to be named, a senior pilot of Biman told Prothom Alo that “We have to keep these two aircraft grounded for at least two weeks.

State minister for civil aviation and tourism Md Mahbub Ali on Monday visited the hangar and expressed his anger over the incident. Mahbub Ali has directed to take action after investigating whether it was sabotage or just an accident.

