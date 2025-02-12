Jamuna Railway Bridge: Train operations begin today, official inauguration in March

Following a trial journey, passenger train operations have now officially begun on the railway bridge over the Jamuna.

This morning, the Silk City Express, departing from Rajshahi, crossed the bridge.

According to Al Fattah Md Masudur Rahman, the director of the Jamuna Railway Bridge construction project, trains will now operate regularly on this route.

Speaking to Prothom Alo at approximately 10:30am today, Wednesday, he stated, “At around 10:00am, the Silk City train crossed the bridge. Other trains on this route will also use this bridge for travel.”

Masudur Rahman stated that the railway bridge comprises two tracks. In the initial phase, trains will operate in both directions using a single track.