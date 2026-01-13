Fuel oil: Why Tk 35b pipeline’s security under question

The fuel theft syndicate appears impossible to stop. Incidents of oil going ‘missing’ from depots and accounting mismatches in tankers have already come to light.

This time, an attempt has been made to steal fuel by puncturing the much-talked-about pipeline built to supply diesel from Chattogram to Dhaka. This incident has once again raised questions about how effective the country’s fuel security system really is.

The incident occurred on the western side of Hadi Fakirhat Road in Ward No. 15 of Wahedpur Union in Mirsharai upazila of Chattogram. A hole was made in the diesel pipeline buried about 10 feet underground. When diesel began leaking uncontrollably through the puncture and spread onto the road, the matter came to light on 8 January.

Considering the security risk, fuel supply through the line was suspended immediately. The diesel supply resumed again on Sunday morning once the situation was brought under control.

According to sources at Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) and the police, a local resident, Md Afsar, had built a tin-shed structure directly above the pipeline. He later rented it out to Amirul Islam, son of Nasir Uddin from Sonadanga of Khulna City Corporation area.