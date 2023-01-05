Bangladesh for 'visible' Indian cooperation over hydropower imports from Nepal, Bhutan

Nasrul talked about the growth of Bangladesh's power sector and said the demand for electricity is increasing continuously in the country.
"If electricity can be imported from Assam, uninterrupted supply to northern Bangladesh can be ensured. Although we import 1,160MW of electricity from India, we want to import more," he said.
Raj Kumar said India can supply more electricity to the northern part of Bangladesh.
Assuring cooperation regarding electricity import from Nepal, he said: "We can move forward together for the development of Bangladesh's electricity sector."
The issues discussed today may be further examined and decided at the next Joint Steering Committee, he added.