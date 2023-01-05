Bangladesh for 'visible' Indian cooperation over hydropower imports from Nepal, Bhutan

State minister for power, energy and mineral resources Nasrul Hamid has sought "visible Indian cooperation" for importing hydropower from Nepal and Bhutan, reports UNB.

He joined a bilateral meeting on electricity cooperation between Bangladesh and India in New Delhi on Wednesday.

At the meeting, Nasrul headed the Bangladesh delegation and Power, New and Renewable Energy minister Raj Kumar Singh led the Indian side, the power division said in a statement.

Indian private companies' interest in exporting renewable energy to Bangladesh was also discussed at the meeting.