First consignment of uranium reaches Rooppur

The first consignment of fresh uranium, the nuclear fuel of the first unit of Rooppur nuclear power plant, has reached Rooppur in Ishurdi upazila of Pabna.

The vehicle carrying the first consignment of uranium reached the Rooppur project site at 1:18 pm Friday under special security arrangements.

According to sources affiliated with the project, the consignment of uranium arrived in Dhaka from Russia on Thursday afternoon on a special air cargo.