Filing lawsuits does not mean arbitrary arrests: Home ministry
The home ministry has clarified that all the recent lawsuits will not essentially lead to arrests of the individuals concerned.
In a press release, the ministry alleged that there have been efforts to create instability in various ways, including a vested and over enthusiast quarter pressurising the police to record cases arbitrarily.
According to the release, when the government has called upon the United Nations to unearth the truth (behind many deaths and injuries to contain the student-people mass uprising to dislodge the authoritarian government) and initiated the trial proceeding, a gang of over-enthusiastic and vested quarter has been taking the law in hands.
They are trying to create an unstable situation by seizing various institutions, forcing people to resign, ransacking, setting fire, illegal searching, looting, extortion, tender manipulation, creating pressure on police to register cases on the random basis and attacking the accused on the court premises.
"We are clearly mentioning on behalf of the government that appropriate legal action will be taken against such activities breaching public safety. The government will soon launch drives against the miscreants irrespective of their party affiliation and opinion after confirming their identities," the statement said.
The ministry called upon all to extend their wholehearted cooperation to this end and assured all that filing of cases does not mean wholesale arrests rather appropriate measures will be taken after proper scrutiny.
It suggested informing the high officials and offices concerned if there are any allegations against anyone, saying, "In no way, any institution can be seized or violent acts can be committed."