Filing lawsuits does not mean arbitrary arrests: Home ministry

The home ministry has clarified that all the recent lawsuits will not essentially lead to arrests of the individuals concerned.

In a press release, the ministry alleged that there have been efforts to create instability in various ways, including a vested and over enthusiast quarter pressurising the police to record cases arbitrarily.

According to the release, when the government has called upon the United Nations to unearth the truth (behind many deaths and injuries to contain the student-people mass uprising to dislodge the authoritarian government) and initiated the trial proceeding, a gang of over-enthusiastic and vested quarter has been taking the law in hands.