Bangladesh elected vice-chairman of UN Water Conference

Muhammad Abdul Muhith, Bangladesh’s Permanent Representative and Ambassador to the United Nations in New York, said, “The election of Bangladesh to the post of Vice-President is a reflection of the deep trust of the world community on the efficient leadership of Bangladesh in various important processes of the United Nations.”
“This achievement will help Bangladesh take the lead in accelerating ongoing global efforts to achieve internationally agreed water goals for sustainable development,” he added.
Ambassador Muhith also said this election will pave the way for increased international cooperation to achieve Bangladesh priorities on the global water agenda.
This conference will continue until 24 March. Heads of State, ministers and representatives of the UN member countries are participating in it.
A 13-member delegation led by Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, MP is participating in the conference, including State Minister for Water Resources Zahid Faruk.