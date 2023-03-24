Bangladesh elected vice-chairman of UN Water Conference

Bangladesh has been elected unanimously as the vice-president of the United Nations (UN) 2023 Water Conference that began on Wednesday at the UN headquarters.

It was officially announced during the launch of the conference at the UN headquarters in New York, according to a press release received on Thursday.

It is the first UN water conference organised in the last 50 years, which aims to achieve the desired progress in implementing the global water programme through the joint efforts of the United Nations member states, various organizations under its jurisdiction and all other stakeholders.