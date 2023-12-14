President, PM pay homage to martyred intellectuals

After placing the wreaths, the president and the prime minister stood in solemn silence for some time as part of profound respect to the martyred intellectuals while the bugle played the last post.

Later, flanked by party leaders, Sheikh Hasina, also the President of governing Awami League, placed another wreath at the Memorial as the chief of her party.

The prime minister also exchanged pleasantries with the family members of the martyred intellectuals here.

Earlier, on his arrival at the Martyred Intellectuals Memorial, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Huq and other dignitaries concerned welcomed the president there.