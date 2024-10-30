Turk presses on rule of law, independent judiciary

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk has expressed satisfaction with the reform process of the interim government in Bangladesh aimed at upholding human rights.

On the first day of his visit to Dhaka, he expressed interest in providing necessary support for reforms, emphasising the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary in discussions with several government advisors.

Volker Türk arrived in Dhaka for a two-day visit. On the first day, he held separate meetings with law adviser Asif Nazrul and home affairs adviser Lieutenant General (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury.