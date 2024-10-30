Turk presses on rule of law, independent judiciary
Turks more curious about International Crimes Tribunal.
Human Rights Council office will be established in Dhaka.
Call for cautious selection of staffs for the peacekeeping mission.
United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk has expressed satisfaction with the reform process of the interim government in Bangladesh aimed at upholding human rights.
On the first day of his visit to Dhaka, he expressed interest in providing necessary support for reforms, emphasising the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary in discussions with several government advisors.
Volker Türk arrived in Dhaka for a two-day visit. On the first day, he held separate meetings with law adviser Asif Nazrul and home affairs adviser Lieutenant General (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury.
Additionally, he attended a lunch meeting with Industrial Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan, Social Welfare Adviser Sharmeen S. Murshid, Fisheries and Livestock Adviser Farida Akhter, Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan, Information Adviser Nahid Islam, and Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud at a hotel in the capital.
He then held a separate meeting with Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed. In the afternoon, he visited Dhaka University and interacted with students involved in the movement of Students Against Discrimination.
Emphasis on rule of law and human rights
The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights discussed legal matters with the legal advisor at the Secretariat on Tuesday morning.
Volker Türk told reporters after the meeting that he had spoken with the legal advisor about establishing the rule of law and human rights, noting that the two issues are interconnected.
He emphasised that human rights should be upheld in the reforms the current government is undertaking across various fields.
Volker Türk stated, "The UN fact-finding committee is working on the July mass killings. We are taking this matter seriously, and our headquarters is monitoring the situation closely."
Asif Nazrul, the legal advisor, mentioned that the United Nations has expressed its full support for the interim government. Türk also expressed satisfaction with the government’s reforms but conveyed two expectations: first, to make the judiciary independent, and second, to abolish the death penalty.
Referring to the announced judicial reform process, the legal advisor said, "Türk asked more questions about the International Crimes Tribunal. He inquired whether there was a chance to abolish the death penalty. As we have stated, there is no possibility of abolishing the death penalty in the current reality. The Penal Code provides for the death penalty, and it cannot be changed suddenly."
Asif Nazrul pointed out that there is no question of abolishing the death penalty before the trial of the fascist government that killed thousands of students.
He noted that Volker Türk had requested a draft regarding amendments to the International Crimes Tribunal Law, which the government will provide.
Nazrul also mentioned that all accused persons will be granted legal rights in the International Crimes Tribunal.
UN Human Rights Council office to be opened in Dhaka
Social Welfare Adviser Sharmeen S. Murshid spoke to reporters after a lunch meeting with the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights at a hotel in the capital. Fisheries and Livestock Adviser Farida Akhter and Information Adviser Nahid Islam were also present.
Sharmeen Murshid stated that the interim government has agreed to establish an office of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Dhaka. She emphasised that having the office here strengthens their position from a human rights perspective.
She added that when political parties in power investigate their own crimes, such investigations lack credibility. In cases where civil society conducts investigations or reveals the truth, those involved often face torture and pressure.
She remarked, "Each of us has pointed out the challenges and discussed how the UN Human Rights Council can support us."
Human rights issues in police reform
After the meeting with the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Home Affairs Adviser Lieutenant General (retd.) Md. Jahangir Alam Chowdhury spoke to the media.
He stated that cooperation on human rights issues was discussed during the meeting. Volker Türk emphasised the need to provide security to victims and witnesses during the mass uprisings, alongside the police reform programme.
The Home Affairs Adviser noted that the delegation suggested the UN peacekeeping mission should be sent impartially and independently.
However, they also appreciated the good work Bangladesh is doing in the UN peacekeeping efforts. The discussion within the Police Reform Commission highlighted the importance of preserving human rights.
Referring to the recent influx of additional Rohingyas into Bangladesh due to the violent situation in Myanmar, the Home Affairs Adviser said, "We have urged the UN delegation to apply pressure to draw the attention of the international community to the Rohingya issue."