Cyber Security Act: Concerns not allayed despite changes

Human rights activists and various journalist forums have been expressing their concern after the publication of the Cyber Security Act draft.

They say that the government is keeping the basic content of the controversial Digital Security Act intact, with just a change in name.

In face of such criticism and objections, two more sections of the proposed law have been made bailable. Now four sections of the act remain non-bailable. There were six non-bailable sections in the previous draft.

After bringing about these changes, the cabinet approved of the draft of the Cyber Security Act 2023 yesterday, Monday. Even though the main area of concern was the manner in which various offences were defined in the controversial Digital Security Act, this remains more or less the same in the proposed law.

That is why journalists, lawyers, human rights activists and other members of the civil society have been voicing their apprehensions about the misuse and abuse of the new law. Their area of concern basically is that while, in certain cases, sentences have been reduced and some sections made bailable, the offences have not been defined specifically. The scope to harass people remains as before.