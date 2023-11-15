Bangladesh election should be free and non-violent: US State Department

The US has said that the upcoming general election in Bangladesh should be free, fair and open for all.

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said this during a briefing on Tuesday.

A newsperson at the briefing asked that following the 2 +2 ministerial meeting in India, "Vinay Kwatra, Indian foreign ministry official, restated a stable Bangladesh for the Indian subcontinent and raised concern over rising extremism with third-country intervention. What will be really dangerous for India – yeah, as well as for the USA? Will you differ from such an Indian stance on Bangladesh?"