Uncertainty to rise if election held amid violence and with no dialogue: Analyst

The US has called upon three major political parties to hold an unconditional dialogue to reach a consensus ahead of the next parliamentary election slated to be held in January next year.

The western country also reminded of visa restrictions to be imposed for hindering free, fair and peaceful elections.

In this regard, the US sent letters to BNP and Jatiya Party on Monday. The letter will also be sent to ruling Awami League.

The US assistant secretary of state for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu wrote this letter to three parties.

About the letter of Donald Lu, spokesperson of the US Embassy in Dhaka Stephen Ibelli issued a statement on Monday.