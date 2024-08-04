Law enforcers can apply force if extremely necessary to carry out duties: HC
The High Court has given the observation that the police or the law enforcing agencies can use rubber bullets, teargas shells and live bullets if anyone violates the law.
Live bullets cannot be used if there are no riots or violation of the law, the court added.
The writ petition seeking not to shoot protesters and the release of six coordinators of the Student against Discrimination movement from detention has been dismissed with some observations.
A High Court bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice SM Masud Hossain passed the order on Sunday.
The court in its observation said it is essential for the police to act in keeping with constitutional rights of the citizens and the fundamental issues of a democratic state.
On 29 July, two lawyers of the Supreme Court filed a writ with the High Court seeking its directive to the law enforcement agencies not to shoot protesters at different parts of the country and release of six coordinators from 'reported detention'.
The lawyers are Manzur Al Matin Pritom and Aynunnahar Siddiqa. The hearing was held on 29 and 30 July. In continuation of the hearing, the writ with some observations was dismissed.