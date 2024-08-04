Law enforcers can apply force if extremely necessary to carry out duties: HC

The High Court has given the observation that the police or the law enforcing agencies can use rubber bullets, teargas shells and live bullets if anyone violates the law.

Live bullets cannot be used if there are no riots or violation of the law, the court added.

The writ petition seeking not to shoot protesters and the release of six coordinators of the Student against Discrimination movement from detention has been dismissed with some observations.

A High Court bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice SM Masud Hossain passed the order on Sunday.