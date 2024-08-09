Video of family feud misrepresented as ‘communal violence’ on social media

The incident took place on Thursday. Conversations with locals revealed that the woman had returned to her father’s home due to a family feud, and her husband, along with some accomplices, was trying to forcibly take her away in a microbus.

As the woman shouted for help, locals came forward, vandalised the microbus, and detained three of them, including the husband. The detainees were later handed over to the police.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, the father said his daughter was married nearly four years ago. Soon after, the son-in-law demanded a dowry of Tk 1 million, and the father managed to provide him Tk 300,000 only.