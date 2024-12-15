Plan to provide dearness allowance to govt employees in two steps

The interim government has decided to provide dearness allowance to all the government officers and employees. The pensioners will also get this benefit.

Everyone starting from the peons to the cabinet secretary will receive the allowance. However, the benefit is likely to be implemented in two steps. Of them, the officers might be given a bit less while the employees might receive a bit more compared to them.

Senior secretary at the ministry of public administration, Md Mokhlesur Rahman divulged this information during a press briefing at his secretariat office today, Sunday.