Army Camp Commander withdrawn over Touhidur’s death: ISPR
An army camp commander has been withdrawn following the death of Md Touhidur Rahman, who was detained by the joint forces early Friday, according to ISPR.
Proper steps have been taken to investigate this unexpected and tragic incident, and a high-level committee has been formed to debunk the exact cause of death, said a statement of the Inter Services Public Relation (ISPR) on Satruday.
It said said Touhidur Rahman, 40, died at Cumilla Medical College Hospital around 12:30 pm on Friday.
He was detained from Adarsha Sadar Upazila of Cumilla in a joint force operation around 3:00 am based on specific allegations.
"If found guilty in the investigation, legal action will be taken against the responsible people as per army law," it added.