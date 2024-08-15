Quota reform movement: Six women, girls shot dead

Mustafizur Rahman, 29, lost his mother Maya Islam, 60, in the shooting. His son Basit Khan Musa, 7, is fighting for his life at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Dhaka Medical College Hospital after being hit by a bullet on head.

Mustafizur’s mother and son received bullet wounds on 19 July near the staircase of their house in Dhaka’s Rampura. While talking with Prothom Alo on Sunday, Mostafizur asked why people could not remain safe even inside their homes.

Not only Maya Islam, others like Sumaiya Akter, 20, Naima Sultana, 15, Riya Gope, 6, Nasima Akter, 24, and domestic help Liza Aktar, 19, were not spared from bullets inside their houses.

Deaths of at least 580 were reported during the quota reform movement and subsequent violence. At least six of them are women, teenage girls and girl children. All of them died after being hit by bullets on 18-20 July.

There are allegations that police, RAB and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel used firearms and shot protesters indiscriminately to quell the protests that ultimately led to the fall of Sheikh Hasina government.

Of the six women, teenagers and girls killed, three were shot in the head, two in the abdomen and one in the throat. Sumaiya, Naima and Liza were shot while on the balcony of their houses. Riya and Nasima were shot while on the roof. Maya Islam was shot while inside the 'collapsible gate' on the ground floor of her house.

Sheikh Hasina resigned from the post of prime minister and left the country on 5 August. Police started filing cases in Dhaka over the death of people in protests. The police in the case statements alleged that the victims died in indiscriminate firing by criminals.

However, Brigadier General M Sakhawat Hossain, home adviser to the interim government’s chief adviser, on Sunday told the journalists that it was not a right decision to give lethal weapons to police. The police who misused this would be brought to book.