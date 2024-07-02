Gas production continues to decrease

Gas production has dropped gradually in the country with production falling to 2,000 million cf (cubic feet) per day now from over 2,500 million cf per day, resulting in a growing crisis of gas supply.

If production from large gas wells does not increase, the crisis may deepen further. And as the government focused on increasing gas production by drilling wells, gas reserves increased slightly.

Amid the existing gas crisis, production dropped from the three gas wells with the largest reserves. Experts said negligence and incompetence of the Energy and Mineral Resources Division is responsible for this. Production does not increase due to a lack of technical plans and modern technology despite the reserves. Reserves also near an end at the BIbiana gas field due to production being increased several fold.

The average gas production was at 2,643 million cf per day in the 2018-19 fiscal, which fell to 2,423 million cf per day in the 2019-20 fiscal and 2,201 million cf per day in the 2022-23 fiscal.

The last survey on the country’s gas reserves was carried out by an international company in 2010. The Hydrocarbon Unit of the Energy and Mineral Resources Division still uses it, creating confusion over reserves at several gas fields. As per the survey, the gas reserve was supposed to end at the Bibiyana and Jalalabad gas fields last year, but gas production is still in these two fields.