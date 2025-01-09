DCs against use of lethal weapons by police

A proposal has been raised from the deputy commissioners (DCs) to stop police from using lethal weapons like Chinese rifles, sub-machineguns (SMG) and 9mm pistols. Some of them even proposed to stop the use of shotguns and pellets.

The proposals have been submitted to the Cabinet Division ahead of the DC Conference. The three-day-conference starts 16 February at the Osamani Smrity Auditorium in the capital.

This is going to be the first DC Conference after the interim government assumed power. The Cabinet Division seeks recommendations from the DCs and divisional commissioners over different issues every year, which has been done this year too.

Sources in the Cabinet Division say they have received more than 300 proposals ahead of the conference this year. The proposals are being scrutinised. Some of these proposals are on police-related issues. Apart from the proposal to stop the use of lethal weapons, the DCs also sought jurisdiction to evaluate the performance of district police officials.