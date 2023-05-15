Bangladesh, Vietnam hold second Consultations

The second Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) between Bangladesh and Vietnam was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka on Sunday, BSS reports.

Foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen led the Bangladesh delegation while a nine-member Vietnamese delegation was led by the deputy foreign minister of Vietnam Do Hung Viet, read a foreign ministry press release.

The meeting discussed various matters of the bilateral relations, including cooperation in the areas of trade and commerce, investment, energy, halal trade, tourism and culture, education, health, defence and security, agriculture, fisheries and livestock, ICT and telecommunication and direct air link between the two countries.