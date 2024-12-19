Prof Yunus urges collective actions to end Israeli brutalities in Gaza

Reiterating Bangladesh's steadfast stance for a two-state solution to the Palestine crisis, Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today called for decisive and collective actions to end the brutalities unleashed by the Israeli forces in Gaza.

"We call upon all actors and stakeholders, indeed beyond the region, to take decisive and collective actions to end the brutalities unleashed by the Israeli forces," he told a special session during the D-8 Summit in the Egyptian capital of Cairo.

The special session was held on 'the Humanitarian Crisis and Reconstruction Challenges in Gaza and Lebanon', according to a message received here.

In his speech, Prof Yunus said they gathered at a time when Israeli aggression and the 14-month long brutal genocide against the Palestinian people continue unabated in the occupied Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

"Words should suffice little," he added.

"To say the least, we are in utter dismay at Israel's blatant disregard to long-held international norms, laws and conventions."