Bangladesh-US ties 'outstandingly cordial' but some quarters trying to inject bitterness: Momen

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has described Bangladesh's relationship with the United States as "outstandingly warm and cordial," but noted that some quarters are trying to inject bitterness into this relationship through lies.

The foreign minister said that the United States believes in democracy and human rights.

"So, there is similarity in our views and thoughts with the United States. In principle, the two countries have similarities. However, some individuals may not appreciate our development," Momen said, calling upon the Bangladeshi expatriates in the United States to be vigilant.

He urged the Bangladeshi diaspora to take a stand, regardless of their political affiliation, to challenge those who lie about Bangladesh.

The foreign minister was speaking at a views-exchange meeting organised by the Bangabandhu Foundation in New York's Bangladeshi-dominated Jackson Heights on 26 September.