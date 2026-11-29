BNP leaders organise concert, ‘Sheikh Hasina will return’ slogans chanted on the way home
A group of young men chanted different slogans including “Sheikh Hasina will return” while leaving a concert in Chattogram city. A video of them chanting the slogans has spread on social media.
The concert was organised by local Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leaders. Police and BNP activists detained several people as they were leaving after chanting the slogans.
The incident took place last night, Saturday, in the Pahartali area of the city. The concert was organised to mark the prize-giving ceremony for the final match of the Arafat Rahman Koko Memorial T20 Cricket Tournament, held at the Railway Shaheed Shahjahan Field in Pahartali.
The tournament was organised by local BNP leaders and activists and those of its affiliated organisations. Mosharraf Hossain, president of the city unit of Jubo Dal, was the convener of the tournament’s organising committee.
BNP leaders attended the prize-giving ceremony for the final match Saturday afternoon. A concert was held afterwards. It ended at around 9:30 pm. Bands from different parts of the country performed at the concert.
A group of young men chanted “Joy Bangla, Joy Bangabandhu”, “Sheikh Hasina will return, Bangladesh will smile” and “Sheikh Hasina, do not be afraid; we have not left the streets” as they made their way home after the concert. A video of the incident has spread on social media.
Mosharraf Hossain, convener of the tournament’s organising committee and president of the city unit of Jubo Dal, told Prothom Alo that thousands of people had attended the concert. He said that, as people were leaving, some young men chanted “Joy Bangla” slogans near the Workshop Gate in Pahartali and in the Ambagan area.
They chanted for only a few seconds, not for long. At that point, BNP leaders and activists and local residents nearby chased and detained them. At least 20 people were detained and handed over to police at Khulshi Police Station.
Nazrul Islam, inspector (investigation) at Khulshi Police Station, told Prothom Alo this morning, Sunday, that Khulshi police and detective police had conducted an operation in the Pahartali area last night and detained several people. However, he said he could not say at that moment how many had been detained. The number would be provided later.