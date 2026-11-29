A group of young men chanted different slogans including “Sheikh Hasina will return” while leaving a concert in Chattogram city. A video of them chanting the slogans has spread on social media.

The concert was organised by local Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leaders. Police and BNP activists detained several people as they were leaving after chanting the slogans.

The incident took place last night, Saturday, in the Pahartali area of the city. The concert was organised to mark the prize-giving ceremony for the final match of the Arafat Rahman Koko Memorial T20 Cricket Tournament, held at the Railway Shaheed Shahjahan Field in Pahartali.