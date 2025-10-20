Atiur, Barakat named in chargesheet over embezzling over Tk 11b from Janata Bank

ACC assistant director Tanzir Ahmed said the commission approved the chargesheet after the investigation found the allegations of embezzling Tk 11.3 billion under the guise of loans to be true.

Three of the accused named in the original case have been released from charges as the allegations against them were not proven.

According to the chargesheet, despite being ineligible, 22 companies of the AnonTex Group were granted loans of Tk 531.43 crore (over 5.31 billion) based on fake documents and by relaxing the usual conditions. With accumulated interest, the total amount now stands at Tk 1,130.18 crore (over 11.3 billion).