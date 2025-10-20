Atiur, Barakat named in chargesheet over embezzling over Tk 11b from Janata Bank
The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Monday approved the chargesheet against 26 individuals, including former Bangladesh Bank governor Atiur Rahman and former Janata Bank chairman Abul Barakat.
The ACC will soon submit the chargesheet to the court in connection with a case over the embezzlement of Tk 1,130 crore (11.3 billion) in the name of loans from Janata Bank.
ACC assistant director Tanzir Ahmed said the commission approved the chargesheet after the investigation found the allegations of embezzling Tk 11.3 billion under the guise of loans to be true.
Three of the accused named in the original case have been released from charges as the allegations against them were not proven.
According to the chargesheet, despite being ineligible, 22 companies of the AnonTex Group were granted loans of Tk 531.43 crore (over 5.31 billion) based on fake documents and by relaxing the usual conditions. With accumulated interest, the total amount now stands at Tk 1,130.18 crore (over 11.3 billion).
The individuals named in the chargesheet are: former Bangladesh Bank governor Atiur Rahman, deputy governor Abu Hena Mohammad Razi, former Janata Bank chairman Abul Barakat, AnonTex Group chairman Md. Yunus Badal, former executive director Naushad Ali Chowdhury, former Janata Bank director Jamal Uddin Ahmed, managing director of Suprav Spinning Ltd. Md. Anwar Hossain, Janata Bank officials Abduch Salam Azad, Azmul Haque, Ajay Kumar Ghosh, Golam Azam, Md. Shahjahan, Emdadul Haque, Golam Faruk, Md. Imdadul Haque, Nagibul Islam Dipu, RM Debnath, Sangeeta Ahmed, professor Nitai Chandra Nag, KM Sarwar Rashid, Ahmed Shahnoor Hossain, Iftikhar Uz Zaman, AKM Ashraf Uddin Khan, and Md. Golam Sarwar.