Migrant remittances now outpace foreign investments in developing countries: IOM report

International migration remains a driver of human development and economic growth, highlighted by a more than 650 percent increase in international remittances from 2000 to 2022, rising from USD 128 billion to USD 831 billion, according to a new global report released today.

The growth continued despite predictions from many analysts that remittances would decrease substantially because of COVID-19.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) launched the World Migration Report 2024, which reveals significant shifts in global migration patterns, including a record number of displaced people and a major increase in international remittances.

IOM director general Amy Pope formally released the report in Bangladesh, which stands at the "forefront of migration" challenges, including emigration, immigration and displacement.

"We hope the report inspires collaborative efforts to harness the potential of migration as a driver for human development and global prosperity," DG Pope said.