UAE-bound migrants suffer due to 'decision' of DGHS

Tiles fitter Md Sharif came home on March 2021. He has been working for twelve years in Dubai. He left his mother and pregnant wife at home. His younger brother Md Farid came to see him off. He waited till 7:30pm. He set out in a bus for home in Mymensingh after his elder brother came out with negative coronavirus results.

It was the same for Md Nayeem Hasan of Cumilla, Tipu Sultan and Sheikh Jahidunnabi of Noakhali.

Sheikh Jahidunnabi said he came from Noakhali on Wednesday morning. He stayed at a hotel as he has no relation in Dhaka. He underwent coronavirus test at iccdr,b and got his results. He is to fly at 1:30am. He has to stay 13 hours at the airport. How is it possible to spend this long time, he asked.

On condition of anonymity, DGHS officials said time would have been reduced if appropriate steps had been taken. It takes less time to test by Rapid PCR. But the health directorate prefers RTPCR. As a result, the outbound migrants have to endure such inordinate sufferings.

Sources said UAE in the beginning set conditions to conduct rapid PCR tests to enter the country. The use of this machine started in India, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka. The benefit of this machine is the results can be obtained in an hour at the most. At total of 96 samples can be tested at a time. There is no necessity of setting up any separate establishment for this. Only chairs and tables are enough for the purpose. Some organisations have imported rapid PCR machines in Bangladesh, but the health directorate did not take steps to utilise these.

Sources said it takes six hours to conduct test with RTPCR. It is also complicated to set up these machines. At the same time, many passengers gather at the same time. Now the coronavirus situation is under control. If the corona situation worsens, it may be risky to carry out tests with passengers crowding in one place.