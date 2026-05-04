US-Bangladesh trade deal: Writ filed challenging legality
A writ petition was filed with the High Court challenging the legality of the reciprocal trade agreement between Bangladesh and the US, describing it as unreasonable, structurally imbalanced and contrary to the national interests of Bangladesh.
Lawyer Mohammad Maidul Islam Palak filed the writ petition with the HC bench concerned.
The HC bench of Justice Razik-Al-Jalil and Justice Debasish Roy Chowdhury is expected to hear the petition.
The secretaries of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Finance Ministry and Commerce Ministry were made respondents to the writ petition.
According to the writ petition, the trade agreement has failed to safeguard the country’s economic sovereignty and public welfare and was signed without following the procedures mandated by the Constitution.
The petitioner also expressed concern over an ‘unequal tariff structure’ imposed on Bangladesh, curtailment of policy-making independence and potential adverse impacts on local industries, agriculture and the environment.
The Agreement on Reciprocal Tariff between Bangladesh and the United States was signed on 9 February by the Prof Yunus-led interim government.
Negotiations on the agreement spanned over nine months since April last year.