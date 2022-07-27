Bangladesh’s population reaches 16.5 crore

The literacy rate has increased to 74.66 per cent. In 2011, it was 51.77 per cent. 55.89 per cent of the population above the age of five use mobile phones and 30.68 per cent use internet.

The number of households in the country is 41,000,000 (4 crore 10 lakh). In the previous census it was 32,100,000 (3 crore 21 lakh). In the current census, there are four people in each household on average. Previously, it was 4.50 per cent.

91 per cent of the population is Muslim, 7.95 per cent is Hindu. In the 2011 census, the Hindu population was 8.56 per cent.