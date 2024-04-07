Temperature to remain more than usual this month
People have been suffering due to a steady uptick in temperature across the country throughout the last several days.
Commuters were seen grappling with a scorching sun in the capital city on Saturday. Residents of Chuadanga suffered the most as it recorded the highest temperature of the season at 40.2 degrees Celsius.
However, the meteorological department has forecast rain accompanied by gusty winds in Dhaka and some parts of Sylhet within the next one or two days from Sunday. Also, there might be hailstorms in some places of the country, with day temperatures expected to drop by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius across the nation.
The average temperature was expected at 33.2 degrees Celsius in April, but the mercury climbed to over 35 degrees Celsius.
A severe heat wave swept over Pabna and Chuadanga districts on Saturday, while Barishal, Patuakhali, Rangamati districts, along with Rajshahi, Khulna, Dhaka, and Rangpur divisions experienced light to moderate heatwaves and it may continue for several days.
The meteorological department said temperatures are expected to fall significantly in some places after rain and norwester, providing a respite from heatwave. However, the remaining areas may see no change in temperatures.
The meteorologists predicted a hotter-than-usual temperature for April, like the previous two years. Temperatures across the country were 2 degrees Celsius above the normal mark during the first six days of the current month.
The average temperature was expected at 33.2 degrees Celsius in April, but the mercury climbed to over 35 degrees Celsius.
Monowar Hossain, a meteorologist at the meteorological department, said this April might be hotter than usual. There might be norwester and rain simultaneously in different parts of the country, which may bring down the temperature slightly.
However, the respite might be short-lived as temperatures may rise again after three to four days and intensify the heat, he added.