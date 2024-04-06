Chuadanga scorches: Records highest temperature in the country this year at 41.2°C

Chuadanga district is currently grappling with an intense heatwave, recording the highest temperature in Bangladesh this year at a sweltering 41.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

According to Altaf Hossain, observer at Chuadanga Weather Observatory, this peak temperature marks the season's most extreme heat, recorded at 3 pm.

In addition to Saturday's record, the district experienced temperatures of 38.2 degrees Celsius at noon on both Friday and Saturday, indicating a relentless surge in heat levels.

Hossain reported a persistent mild to severe heatwave in Chuadanga since April's onset, exacerbated by high humidity levels that have amplified the heat's impact.