Police aggrieved with recommendations, top officials to meet Chief Adviser

Discontent has been created in the police force regarding certain recommendations of the Police Reform Commission as well as its omission of several essential proposals. One of the primary concerns is the setting up of an independent police commission.

According to relevant sources, discussions were held on the necessity of forming an independent police commission to ensure the professional and politically neutral operation of the force. However, the reform commission did not come up with any specific framework in this regard.

Instead, it stated that expert opinions should be sought and a thorough process of “examination and evaluation” should be undertaken before reaching a decision.

Additionally, there is dissatisfaction within the force over the absence of recommendations for the establishment of an independent complaints commission to oversee police misconduct. Furthermore, the exclusion of police reform from the agenda of the National Consensus Commission has also contributed to the discontent among the police.

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus will sit with the police officials from various levels on Monday regarding this.