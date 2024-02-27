Serve people, control terrorism: PM Hasina to police

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday asked the police force to serve the people and play an active role in containing militancy, terrorism, drug abuse and corruption.

“I ask the police force to serve the people. The main motto of the police is to prevent bad people and to protect the good ones. We always want the police to earn the confidence and trust of the people through their work,” she said.

The prime minister made the remarks while inaugurating the Police Week-2024 in the capital’s Rajarbagh Police Lines this morning.