Police Week-2024
Serve people, control terrorism: PM Hasina to police
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday asked the police force to serve the people and play an active role in containing militancy, terrorism, drug abuse and corruption.
“I ask the police force to serve the people. The main motto of the police is to prevent bad people and to protect the good ones. We always want the police to earn the confidence and trust of the people through their work,” she said.
The prime minister made the remarks while inaugurating the Police Week-2024 in the capital’s Rajarbagh Police Lines this morning.
She reminded the police force that people first look for help from the police if they fall into any danger. “So, we expect the police to work with profound patriotism and they will have to have more affection for the people.”
The prime minister reiterated her commitment to continue to drive against militancy, terrorism, drug abuse and corruption.
“Police force will have to play an active role in pursuing government policy,” she stated.
Sheikh Hasina also said it was mandatory to maintain peace and stability for the development and prosperity of the country.
The prime minister said the people of Bangladesh will not live by begging to any country rather to move around the globe keeping their heads high with due dignity.
“So, we have to increase our food production and make our economy more developed,” she said, reiterating her call to the people to grow more food by cultivating every inch of land.
The prime minister said they were committed to transforming Bangladesh into a developed, prosperous and smart one by 2041. “The police force will have to play a special role in the journey of Bangladesh towards prosperity.”
Sheikh Hasina said her government had been working to make police a smart, time-befitting force equipped with modern technologies due to the new dimensions of crimes.
Prior to opening the police week, the prime minister reviewed the parade of the Bangladesh Police riding on an open jeep and took the salute.
Different police contingents staged a spectacular parade to mark the police week.
The theme of this year’s Police Week is ‘Smart police, smart country, Bangladesh is of peace and progress’.
The prime minister awarded 35 police members Bangladesh Police Medal (BPM-bravery) and 60 others President Police Medal (PPM-bravery) in recognition of their courageous works.
In addition, 95 police members got BPM service medals while 210 PPM service medals as well.
Earlier on her arrival at the venue, the prime minister was received by Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, Public Security Division Senior Secretary Md. Mustafizur Rahman and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun.
Cabinet members, parliament members and senior government officials were present.