Dr Yunus tells NDTV
India's north-east, Myanmar will be affected if Bangladesh becomes unstable
Before returning home and leading the interim government, Nobel Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus in an interview with NDTV on Wednesday said the first task of the new government would be to restore law and order.
He said India's north-east, West Bengal and Myanmar will be affected if Bangladesh becomes unstable.
Dr Yunus said, "Bangladesh is a country of 170 million people. Most of them are young. They have not been able to cast their votes. The main task would be to return their rights."
In reply to a question, he said the instability exists in the country as there was no law and order for so many years.
The demand for the resignation of the prime minister grew stronger and she was forced to resign as the law and order broke down, he said adding people are now celebrating that fall.
The celebration has created instability and stability will return from there.
In another query, the economist said, Sheikh Hasina made the people undemocratic by making the country unstable. "We have to keep in mind that democracy is the medicine of instability."
He said this time the people of Bangladesh will enjoy the real taste of democracy. They will witness a transparent election, which is the main goal of this revolution.
In replying to another question regarding Islamic fundamentalism, extremism and breaking of sculpture of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Dr Yunus said Sheikh Hasina is liable for all these incidents.
She has tainted the image of her own father. She has embittered the mind of the people in such a way that people are doing this out of disrespect. Hasina is responsible for this, he added.
The Nobel Laureate said, "Maintaining the law and order would be the prime task, which Hasina failed to do. As a result, her government broke down in such a way. This had not happened if the rule of law would have been established. What is now taking place is the continuation of the rule of Hasina. Now we have to ensure that the people will return home after the celebration. They would concentrate on work. They would work freely."
Asked about Hasina's stay, he said this would not be right for her to continue her stay in India.
Bangladesh interim government's probable chief said minorities will be safe if Bangladesh becomes democratic in real sense. Their sayings will be taken to consideration, he said adding minorities will be able to cast votes.
Yunus said minorities will be able to elect their representatives as minorities in India do.