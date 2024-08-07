India's north-east, Myanmar will be affected if Bangladesh becomes unstable

Before returning home and leading the interim government, Nobel Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus in an interview with NDTV on Wednesday said the first task of the new government would be to restore law and order.

He said India's north-east, West Bengal and Myanmar will be affected if Bangladesh becomes unstable.

Dr Yunus said, "Bangladesh is a country of 170 million people. Most of them are young. They have not been able to cast their votes. The main task would be to return their rights."

In reply to a question, he said the instability exists in the country as there was no law and order for so many years.