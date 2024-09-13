875 die in student-people uprising, most were bullet-hit: HRSS
As many as 875 people were killed in the quota reform movement and student-people uprising from 16 July to 9 September, with most of the deaths were caused by bullet injuries, says a report of Human Reports Support Society (HRSS).
Of them, 748 were killed in seven days between 18 and 20 July and 4 and 7 August, the report further said. Besides, over 30,000 people have sustained injuries during the movement, it added.
HRSS disclosed the reports analysing the deaths and injuries during the movement at a media release on Friday.
The release said that the report was prepared analysing 12 national newspapers, reports collected by the investigation wing of HRSS and the reports sent by volunteers from around the country.
The organisation said the amount of credible information it was receiving from the media, hospitals and other sources suggested the number of deaths could be at least 1,000.
In the face of the movement, the government of Sheikh Hasina fell on 5 August. She left the country for India that day.
Analysing the age, profession and reasons for the death of a section of the deceased, the HRSS report mentioned that 327 people died between 16 July 3 August and 548 died between 4 August and 9 September. Many of them died while undergoing treatment.
The highest number of people (77 per cent) died in bullet injuries. Most of them (53 er cent) were between 19-30 years of age. Most of the deceased (52 per cent) were students.
The report mentioned that the leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), the student wing of Bangladesh Awami League, were asked to attack the demonstrating students.
Apart from this, police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), Ansar, SWAT, BGB and Army members were also deployed. The law enforcement agencies fired bullets and tear gas canisters aiming at the demonstrating students illegally from helicopters, and used assault rifles.
Besides, as Sheikh Hasina fled from the country, there were incidents of attacking, looting and vandalising at over 500 police stations and properties of minority communities around the country.
Most of the deceased were below 30
Of the 875 deceased, HRSS could know the names of 743. They include students, workers, professionals, law enforcement agency members, women and children and activists of various political parties.
At least 107 children, six journalists, 51 law enforcement agency members and 13 women and girl children were killed during the movement.
The HRSS report mentioned it could know the age of 619 of the 875 people who died in the movement. Of the 619 deceased, 107 (17 per cent) are children, 327 (53 per cent) are between 19-30 years of age, 158 (26 per cent) are between the ages of 31-50, and 27 (4 per cent) are above 50. That means, 70 per cent of the deceased are below 30 years old.
The organisation could know the profession of 352 of the deceased. Among them, 184 are students (52 per cent), 70 workers (20 per cent), and 51 law enforcement personnel (5 per cent).
Most died in bullets
The report said it has received information on the type of death of 772 people. Of them, 599 people (77 per cent) were shot dead, 61 (8 per cent) died of burn injuries, 85 people (11 per cent) were beaten to death and 27 (4 per cent) died of other causes.
The report further said that out of 875 deceased, 540 people were killed in Dhaka division, 91 were killed in Chattogram, 81 in Khulna, 64 in Rajshahi, 38 in Mymensingh, 29 in Rangpur, 20 in Sylhet and 13 people were killed in Barishal.