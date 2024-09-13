875 die in student-people uprising, most were bullet-hit: HRSS

The release said that the report was prepared analysing 12 national newspapers, reports collected by the investigation wing of HRSS and the reports sent by volunteers from around the country.

The organisation said the amount of credible information it was receiving from the media, hospitals and other sources suggested the number of deaths could be at least 1,000.

In the face of the movement, the government of Sheikh Hasina fell on 5 August. She left the country for India that day.

Analysing the age, profession and reasons for the death of a section of the deceased, the HRSS report mentioned that 327 people died between 16 July 3 August and 548 died between 4 August and 9 September. Many of them died while undergoing treatment.

The highest number of people (77 per cent) died in bullet injuries. Most of them (53 er cent) were between 19-30 years of age. Most of the deceased (52 per cent) were students.