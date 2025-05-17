Polytechnic students to hold human chain in front of High Court Sunday

The protests organised by the students of the country’s polytechnic institutes show no signs of abatement. Demanding withdrawal of a writ petition concerning the ‘craft instructors’, students from all the polytechnic institutes in Dhaka will be holding a human chain and sit-in protest in front of the High Court tomorrow, Sunday.

Ramzan Ali, an executive member of the platform ‘Karigori Chhatra Andolan’, shared this with Prothom Alo. He added that, students in all the polytechnic institutes across the country will also observe peaceful human chain and demonstration programmes simultaneously at their respective campuses.