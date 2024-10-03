Chainman’s rule in land acquisition office

Chattogram deputy commissioner (DC) office chainman Nazrul Islam would take millions in advance as bribes through bank cheques.

Despite being a fourth class employee, he had complete control over the land acquisition (LA) section. He used to take bribes from the people who came to get the compensations for the lands acquired by the government for different projects.

With the money from bribes, Nazrul Islam and his wife Anwara Begum, a homemaker, now own illegal assets worth a total of Tk 112.12 million, including a car, a house, two flats and three shops. This information came up in a charge sheet placed by the Anti-corruption Commission (ACC).

Nazrul Islam was caught red-handed by the ACC along with DC office peon Taslim Uddin from a shop owned by his wife on 7 November 2019. The ACC recovered Tk 807,000 and a cheque of Tk 9.18 million that they took as bribe.