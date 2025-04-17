Bangladesh-Pakistan foreign secretary-level meeting after 15 years

Pakistan has taken an initiative to advance bilateral relations after a stagnation for 15 years while Bangladesh is also interested to normalise relations between the countries in the fields of trade and commerce, defence and others.

A foreign secretary level meeting between these two countries is going to be held in Dhaka today, Thursday. This is the first meeting of its kind in 15 years.

Bangladesh foreign secretary Md Jasim Uddin will lead the host delegation while his Pakistan counterpart Amna Baloch will lead the visiting side at the state guest house Padma.

Amna Baloch arrived in Dhaka for the meeting on Wednesday.

Despite the creation of an ambience of taking forward the bilateral relation with Pakistan, there are discussions on resolving some unresolved historical matters between the two nations.