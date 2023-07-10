Complete road construction work of new areas under DNCC within 3 months: Mayor Atiqul

Mayor Md Atiqul Islam has instructed the authorities concerned to complete the construction work of at least three main roads in the newly included areas of Dhaka North City Corporation within the next 3 months, UNB reports.

A coordination meeting between DNCC and Bangladesh Army’s 24 Engineering and Construction Brigade was held on Sunday afternoon at Nagar Bhaban to resolve various road complications and obstacles included in the project.

The mayor said, “Three main roads under the road infrastructure and system development project of the new area: Kosaibari Road, Azampur Road and Harirampur Road should be completed within the next 3 months to reduce public suffering.”