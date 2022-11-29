'Sexual and reproductive health of garment workers must be ensured'

“The STITCH project has done a great job based on evidence-based research to address sexual and reproductive health rights for garment workers in an innovative way," said Saiful Hasan Badal, adding, "It is our solemn responsibility to ensure the safety and rights of garment workers, especially their sexual and reproductive health rights. We need to provide a caring and humane environment that ultimately leads to greater productivity for them. I request all concerned government, semi-government, non-governmental and international organizations to continue to support such inclusive and holistic initiatives.”

Shahan Ara Banu thanked the organisers for such a meaningful event for the women garment workers and said that, “We all need to come forward with commitment so that our women in garments can be aware of their sexual and reproductive health and rights. And that they speak out against all forms of sexual harassment.”

Arnab Chakraborty, the moderator of the seminar and managing director of RedOrange Communications, said, “The women workers of our garment industry are not aware of their reproductive health and rights. So we trained 387 women garment workers and health care providers on sexual and reproductive health and rights under the STITCH project. We have also created specialised training modules for them, which they can easily access from STITCH 's digital learning platform."