Bangladesh explains its abstention from UN vote over Ukraine war

A resolution calling for a halt to the Russia-Ukraine war was adopted Thursday at the UN. It called for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine in light of the UN Charter and criticized Russia for attacking Ukraine.

A total of 141 countries voted in favour of the resolution at the emergency special session of the UN General Assembly while 32 countries, including Bangladesh, China, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka abstained from voting. Seven countries including Russia voted against it.

The Russian embassy in Dhaka thanked Bangladesh the following day for abstaining from voting.

Seheli Sabrin, spokesperson of Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), said, “Bangladesh thinks deep diplomatic engagement and dialogue among the parties involved in the conflict is a perquisite for a meaningful and sustainable solution. In our opinion, this important and realistic point has remained missing in the resolution and this is why we abstained from voting.”