Pedal rickshaw drivers demand ban on battery-run rickshaws
Hundreds of pedal rickshaw drivers staged a protest at Dhaka’s Shahbagh intersection on Monday, demanding a ban on battery-run rickshaws from the city’s main roads.
The protest began around 11:00am, bringing traffic in the area to a standstill.
The protesters shouted slogans such as “No more autorickshaws (batterly-run),” “Illegal autorickshaws will not be tolerated,” and “We won’t accept discrimination in Bangladesh.”
Organized under the banner of the ‘Greater Dhaka City Corporation Rickshaw Owners’ Unity Alliance,’ the rickshaw drivers presented several demands.
Their demands include issuing new licenses and renewing old ones for rickshaw owners from the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), similar to the practices of the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).
They also called for driver licenses to be granted by both the DNCC and DSCC to boost government revenue and safeguard the rights of legally licensed rickshaw drivers.
Additionally, the protesters demanded free medical treatment for unwell drivers and the issuance of business trade licenses to licensed rickshaw drivers in both city corporations.
The pedal rickshaw drivers expressed frustration over battery-run rickshaws, accusing them of undercutting fares, flouting traffic regulations, and contributing to congestion and accidents.
They argued that the dominance of battery-run rickshaws on main roads threatens their livelihoods and exacerbates traffic problems.
Shahbagh police station’s officer-in-charge (OC) AKM Shahabuddin Shaheen said that the rickshaw drivers had gathered on the road with their demands.
“After some time, the police dispersed them, and the situation is now normal with traffic moving smoothly,” he added.