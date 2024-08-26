Pedal rickshaw drivers demand ban on battery-run rickshaws

Hundreds of pedal rickshaw drivers staged a protest at Dhaka’s Shahbagh intersection on Monday, demanding a ban on battery-run rickshaws from the city’s main roads.

The protest began around 11:00am, bringing traffic in the area to a standstill.

The protesters shouted slogans such as “No more autorickshaws (batterly-run),” “Illegal autorickshaws will not be tolerated,” and “We won’t accept discrimination in Bangladesh.”

Organized under the banner of the ‘Greater Dhaka City Corporation Rickshaw Owners’ Unity Alliance,’ the rickshaw drivers presented several demands.