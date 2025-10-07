Television channel licences granted in same old procedure
The interim government has approved licences for two new private satellite television channels, ‘Next TV’ and ‘Live TV’, following the same procedure previously used by the Awami League government, which was ousted in the July public uprising.
‘Next TV’ has been granted a licence to Md Arifur Rahman Tuhin, the Joint Chief Coordinator of the National Citizen Party (NCP). He joined the Jatiya Nagorik Committee in December 2024 and previously worked as a staff reporter for an English-language daily newspaper. After the formation of the NCP, he became its joint chief coordinator.
‘Live TV’ has been licensed to another individual named Arifur Rahman. He completed his studies at the Institute of Education and Research at the University of Dhaka about six years ago. During his student life, he served as the university correspondent for an English-language daily. He was a member of the Jatiya Nagorik Committee but did not join the NCP.
Questions have arisen as to whether Arifur Rahman Tuhin and Arifur Rahman possess the financial capacity to establish and operate television channels. The adviser to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Mahfuz Alam, could not be reached for comment regarding the criteria on which they were granted licences. Written queries sent to the ministry’s public relations officer also went unanswered.
However, an official from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Prothom Alo that the new approvals were granted following previous practices and that the formulation of a specific policy is currently under process.
During the Awami League government’s 15 and half years tenure, licences for 28 television channels were issued. In most cases, individuals close to the government like businesspersons, journalists and politicians received the licences, raising questions about the neutrality of these channels.
At present, 50 private television channels have been approved in Bangladesh, of which 36 are broadcasting fully, while 14 are awaiting transmission. Additionally, 15 IPTV (Internet Protocol Television) licences have been approved and several other applications are under review.
The report of the Media Reform Commission, formed by the interim government, stated that the process of granting television licences in the private sector had been tainted by political allegiance, nepotism and corruption. Consequently, licences were issued far beyond the economic capacity and market demand, creating a chaotic situation in the sector.
The National Broadcasting Policy, formulated in 2014, proposed the establishment of a Broadcasting Commission responsible for recommending the issuance of broadcasting licences. However, the Awami League government never formed such a commission. The Media Reform Commission has now recommended the formation of a Media Commission, under which the responsibility of recommending private television licences would also fall. The interim government has yet to implement these recommendations. Nevertheless, two new television licences have been issued following the previous procedure.
When this government came to power, we expected that all decisions would be taken within a framework of rules and principles. But what we are seeing is that decisions continue to follow the same old pattern. The same applies to television licencing. Two channels have been approved already and perhaps more will be — but under what policy?Manab Zamin editor-in-chief Matiur Rahman Chowdhury
Current approval process
According to sources at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, there is no separate law governing the approval of private television channels. The National Broadcasting Policy stipulates that all broadcasting entities must obtain licences from the government or a government-authorised body. However, there is no specific set of rules governing the licensing process for television channels.
Upon receiving an application, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting grants approval for private satellite television operations. Any Bangladeshi citizen may apply for such a licence, provided the application is accompanied by certain documents — including a National Identity Card, Memorandum of Association, Certificate of Incorporation, Trade Licence, Income Tax Certificate, Bank Solvency Certificate, project proposal, and a declaration on a non-judicial stamp worth Tk 300 affirming the applicant’s capacity to operate the channel.
Once submitted, the application is vetted through the Ministry of Home Affairs. After obtaining a private television licence, the operator must secure frequency clearance from the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC). In practice, such frequency allocations are contingent upon a ‘green signal’ from relevant government authorities.
Who are behind the new channels
‘Next TV’ received approval on 24 June under the name of 36 Media Limited, a company whose Managing Director is NCP leader Arifur Rahman Tuhin. The office is located at Karatitola Lane in Gandaria, Old Dhaka.
When contacted, Arifur Rahman declined to comment on the matter. However, a relevant source revealed that the Board of Directors of this television channel includes AKM Golam Hasnain, son of former Bogura BNP Member of Parliament AKM Hafizur Rahman. Golam Hasnain, who resides in Saudi Arabia, is the president of BNP (Eastern Zone) in that country.
Speaking to Prothom Alo by phone on Sunday, Golam Hasnain confirmed that he is one of the directors of ‘36 Media Limited’ and has invested in the company.
According to government sources, ‘Live TV’ received approval on 14 July. The channel is owned by ‘Minerva Media Limited’, established by Arifur Rahman, whose office is located at Road No. 143, Gulshan-1.
When contacted, Arifur Rahman told Prothom Alo that certain paperwork and formalities were still pending. He expressed hope that the channel would commence broadcasting next year. When asked about the source of investment funds, he stated that he has business partners who are financing the venture.
Sources familiar with the development said that a senior journalist currently holding a top management position at an existing private television channel will assume a key role in ‘Live TV’. This individual is reportedly overseeing the establishment and organisational setup of the new channel.
In addition to the two new satellite television channels, the interim government has also granted a licence for an Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) outlet named Change TV Press, founded by journalist Amirul Momenin.
Television approvals by different governments
The decision to allow the establishment of privately owned television channels was first taken in 1998. That year, a policy in this regard was introduced. During the Awami League’s tenure of 1996–2001, three television licences were issued. During the BNP–Jamaat coalition government’s tenure, 10 licences were granted.
In 2009, under the Awami League government, licences were issued to 10 channels. Two additional licences were approved in February the following year. Another licence was granted in June 2011, one in October and another in December of the same year. In 2013, licences were granted to 15 television channels.
When asked for his views on the matter, Manab Zamin editor-in-chief Matiur Rahman Chowdhury told Prothom Alo, “When this government came to power, we expected that all decisions would be taken within a framework of rules and principles. But what we are seeing is that decisions continue to follow the same old pattern. The same applies to television licensing. Two channels have been approved already and perhaps more will be — but under what policy? There is no policy at all. We had hoped the interim government would only make decisions that would not invite controversy.”
Matiur Rahman Chowdhury further said that most existing television channels are already struggling. Many are unable to pay salaries on time and some have even begun laying off staff. The advertising market has also contracted. He questioned whether these realities were taken into account before approving new licences. Expressing disappointment, he added, “We had expected something better from this government, but that has not happened. Decisions are still being made based on favour and connections, so where is the change?”