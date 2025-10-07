Television channel licences granted in same old procedure

When contacted, Arifur Rahman declined to comment on the matter. However, a relevant source revealed that the Board of Directors of this television channel includes AKM Golam Hasnain, son of former Bogura BNP Member of Parliament AKM Hafizur Rahman. Golam Hasnain, who resides in Saudi Arabia, is the president of BNP (Eastern Zone) in that country.

Speaking to Prothom Alo by phone on Sunday, Golam Hasnain confirmed that he is one of the directors of ‘36 Media Limited’ and has invested in the company.

According to government sources, ‘Live TV’ received approval on 14 July. The channel is owned by ‘Minerva Media Limited’, established by Arifur Rahman, whose office is located at Road No. 143, Gulshan-1.

When contacted, Arifur Rahman told Prothom Alo that certain paperwork and formalities were still pending. He expressed hope that the channel would commence broadcasting next year. When asked about the source of investment funds, he stated that he has business partners who are financing the venture.